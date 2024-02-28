Veterans needed for Memorial Day parade

JAY – The Memorial Day Parade Committee for Livermore, Livermore Falls and Jay is hoping to have our Veterans, 90 and older, ride in this years parade in classics convertibles, representing their branch of service. We have a list of possibilities, some of who have been asked. There will be volunteers to aid those Veterans who need help.

The following is our list. If you are interested please call Janice at 897-2122, so that we will be able to provide cars for all who participate. This years parade is May 27. Line up will be at MEMCO at 9 a.m. with the parade starting at 10 a.m. We are hoping to have Hammy Allen as our Grand Marshall; he is our oldest Veteran.

If your name is not on the following list please feel free to call and we will add your name. Thank you all for your service.

Hammy Allen, Gil Barnaby, Norm Bilodeau, Bill Coleman, Danny Corcoran, George Dorion, Romeo Langelier, Al Landry, Arthur Landry, Bill Mitchell, Harold Pomerleau, Clifford Thompson, and George Walsh.