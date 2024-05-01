Walk with Wilton Historical Society along Wilson Stream: That Dammed-est Stream

WILTON – The Wilton Historical Society will be hosting a program in partnership with Maine Preservation and Jane’s Walk 2024. Close to 50 walks in 35 Maine communities will be happening across the state of Maine on May 4, 2024. Jane’s Walk is a global festival of volunteer led walking conversations inspired by community activist Jane Jacobs (1916-2006).

Wilson Stream: That Dammed-est Stream, will take place at 11 a.m., May 4 starting at the Wilton Farm and Home Museum on Canal Street. The walk will extend along the margins of the stream from the outlet of Wilson Lake to McGillicuddy Park across from the Post Office. Along the way we will discuss and view the location of a variety of water powered industries which sprang up along Wilson Stream. Some of the industries included a tannery, carriage shop and shoe shop among others.

We hope that you will join us on this short, under a mile, walk!