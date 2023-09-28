Washburn Norlands Living History Center welcomes visitors for the 2023 fall season

LIVERMORE – The Washburn Norlands Living History Center in Livermore, Maine is excited to announce that their 50th fall season is off to a great start. Between Living History Days, School Field Trips, Site Tours, Farm-to-Table Meals, and more, the Norlands has something for everyone. The fall season lasts from September 16 until November 19.

“Our fall season showcases the best of the Norlands, where the 19th century comes alive. From the farm to the school to the main house to the library, visitors experience Maine in a place where the hands of time turn slowly,” said Renee Bonin, President of the Board of Trustees.

The Norlands is the home of the Washburn family estate. It is a place that bears witness to the humble beginnings of this remarkable Livermore family who became one of America’s great political dynasties. The Washburn family remains active in the operations of the Washburn Norlands Foundation.

Every Saturday, the Norlands holds Living History Days from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. where their historical interpreters will take you back to the 1870s with telling stories of Livermore, cooking in the Farmer’s Cottage, sewing in the main kitchen, visiting with the barn animals, holding school in 1870, discovering treasures in Library and touring of the Washburn family’s summer home. If you are lucky, the preacher may come through to deliver a short historic sermon in their 1828 Universalist meeting house. On nice days, they play games on the lawn too and welcome visitors to hike the historic carriage trails.

During the week, the school field trips that so many Mainers remember are booking fast. The Norlands Sampler program gives history lovers of all ages hands-on experience with the activities children did in the 1870s. Their Norlands Sampler program includes many of the activities from Living History Days.

New this season, the Norlands is also hosting five Farm-to-Table meals, ranging from Suppers in the Barn to a brunch and a dinner in the Mansion. They showcase Livermore farmers at these popular events. They are also once again open for weddings and private parties with unique opportunities throughout the site.

Additionally, Tuesdays – Fridays, the Norlands Historic Site Tours at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. These are perfect for those who want to learn more about the Washburn Family and have an interest in historic properties and artifacts. Visitors are asked to pre-book these tours online.

“Welcoming people to our family’s homestead since 1808 and working to preserve and present our collections is an experience like no other. Descendants from all ten Washburn brothers and sisters have stepped forward this year to ensure the Norlands will remain open for years to come,” said Ashley Heyer, a trustee and descendant of Elihu B. Washburne. “Any day you visit, there is a good chance that you will meet one of our family members from around the world.”

To visit the Norlands, you can purchase tickets online at norlands.org. Advance purchase admission is $12 for adults, $8 for children 3-13 and $40 for a family of 5.

For more information and to inquire about field trips and private events, please email programs@norlands.org.

The Farm-to-Table Meal schedule is as follows:

September 30 – Dinner in the Barn 6:00 – 8:00

October 15 – Brunch in the Mansion Dining Room 10:30 – 2:30

October 28 – Maine Bean Supper in the Barn 5:30 – 7:30

November 10 & 11 – Veterans Day Dinner in the Mansion 5:00 – 9:00