Wears & Wares announces spring workshops

FARMINGTON – Wears & Wares is hosting a series of workshops through the spring months. Wears & Wares can be reserved for birthday parties, bridal parties and other special occasions, and workshops can be designed to fit your needs. Register by contacting Wears & Wares at (207) 778-0262, emailing beinspired@wearsandwares.net, or through Facebook. Please let Wears & Wares know of any food allergies at the time of registration.

UFO Sightings

Thursday, March 7

6-7:30 p.m.

$10

Limited to 10 participants

We all have UFOs – Un Finished Objects – stowed away with hopes of finishing them one day. The guilt gnaws at us and the pile grows. Bring your unfinished objects to this projects swap and finally pass that project on. Then finish a fresh new-to-you project that is half done already! This is a great opportunity to build your creative community and get great ideas. Light refreshments and miscellaneous materials will be available.

Pysanky: Ukrainian Egg Decorating

A special fundraiser for Western Maine Friends of Ukrainians

Saturday, March 23

10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

$40

Limited to 10 participants

In celebration of the upcoming Easter season and to support a family from Ukraine currently living in Farmington, Wears & Wares is hosting this special workshop. Join Barbara Toner to learn more about this traditional art form and to create your own intricate decorated eggs. All materials will be provided.

The Art of Soft Furnishings: Learn How to Make Custom Pillows and Cushions Like A Pro

Thursday, March 28

5:30-7:30 p.m.

$25

Limited to 8 participants

Have you always wanted to create beautiful and functional cushions, pillows, curtains, and more? Join highly skilled instructor Toosie Sharoun in this two-hour hands-on workshop. All materials and machines will be provided however participants are encouraged to bring their own fabric if they have a project they want to specifically work on. Light refreshments will be provided, too.

Kawandi: The History and Artistry of the Big Stitch Quilt

Saturday, April 27

10 a.m.-12 p.m.

$20

Limited to 10 participants

Kawandi quilting is a traditional craft in western India, brought to that region via African slaves. The traditional Kawandi is a hand-stitched quilt, made from scrap fabric, including old saris. One unique aspect is that it is assembled from the outside in. Lisa Laflin and Fran Fowler will co-facilitate this hands-on workshop where participants will learn about this vibrant tradition and start their own Kawandi. All materials will be provided but feel free to bring your own fabric (preferably upcycled such as a favorite old cut-up skirt, or old shirt).

Sensational Succulent Gardens

Mother’s Day Weekend

Saturday, May 11

12-2 p.m.

$30

What a great way to spend Mother’s Day either with Mom or making a lasting gift to remember her. Participants will plant a variety of succulents in unique containers, and learn more about these amazing plants to enjoy them all year long. Light refreshments, tea, and mimosas will be available. All materials provided.

Repurposing Feed Bags

Tuesday, June 18

6-8 p.m.

$20

Limited to 8 participants

Don’t throw out those birdseed, dog food, or horse grain bags! They can be used for so many projects. Join Lisa Laflin in repurposing bags into Christmas stockings, grocery totes, and garden aprons. Items made will make great gifts! All materials and sewing machines will be provided.

Sewing 101 lessons are always available

Have you always been intimidated by either hand sewing or using a machine? We will conquer your fear and teach you the ins and outs of both machine and hand stitching. Participants will complete multiple projects. All materials will be provided. Machines are available but feel free to bring your own if you want to get to know your machine.

Watch for these also in 2024…

Junk Journaling

Instructor Aiysha Wolfstone is a master junk journaler. She will show you a wide variety of unique journals that she has made and then share techniques and tips for making your own. All materials will be provided.

Power Tools Primer

Have you ever wondered what the heck a Sawzall is or how to use a Skilsaw or driver safely? Have you been looking for the perfect tool for your upcycling project? Then this workshop is perfect for you.

Knitting with Confidence

Basic knitting techniques to get you started and build your skills.

Penny Rugs

The Civil War-era craft will be explored in this hands-on workshop.