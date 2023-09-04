Wears & Wares fall workshops

FARMINGTON – Wears & Wares is hosting a series of workshops through the fall months. Wears & Wares can be reserved for birthday parties, bridal parties and other special occasions, and workshops can be designed to fit your needs. Register by contacting Wears & Wares at 778-0262, emailing beinspired@wearsandwares.net or through Facebook.

Women, Whimsy, and Wine Wednesdays

5:30 – 7 p.m.

$25 per Wednesday (come to one or all)

Limited to 10 participants

September 6 (Card creating)

October 4 (All things denim: Repurposing jeans into functional works of art)

November 1 (Christmas ornament making)

Enjoy focused time to relax, be creative and enjoy sampling wine selections with appetizers. All materials and instruction for projects will be provided for these creative sessions although participants are welcome to bring their own projects to share. This is a great way to learn new skills, complete projects, and meet new friends. Must be 21 to participate.

Sewing 101

September 14, 6 – 8 p.m.

$20 Limited to 6 participants

Have you always been intimidated by either hand sewing or using a machine? We will conquer your fear and teach you

the ins and outs of both machine and hand stitching. Participants will complete multiple projects. All materials will be provided. Machines will be available but feel free to bring your own if you want to get to know your machine.