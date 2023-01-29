Weekend Crossword: January 29th

A new edition to your weekend edition. Our weekend crosswords will include fun, puns, and local flavor. We hope you enjoy! If you’d like to create your own crossword and submit it for use, send your digital links in an email to thedailybulldog@gmail.com with “weekend Crossword” as the subject. Hand written submissions can be sent to our mailing address: Daily Bulldog, 270 Main Street, Farmington, ME 04938

Send us a copy of a correctly completed submission, and you’ll be entered in our monthly drawing to get a custom coffee mug.