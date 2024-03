KINGFIELD – Join the Kingfield Seniors Group in celebrating that spring is around the corner! Join in on games, potluck, and fellowship on Monday April 1 at 12 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Western Mountains Baptist Church located on RTE 27N right before you enter Kingfield.

Just a reminder that this is not a church event and all are welcome. You do not have to be a Kingfield resident or necessarily a senior!

For further information, please contact Jo Bessey-Holmes at 207-779-7200.