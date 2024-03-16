Welcome spring with Family Focused Yoga class

FARMINGTON – Spring has sprung! Get ready to welcome the beauty of the season with Family Focused Yoga’s special Spring Yoga Class!

Join us for a rejuvenating session filled with holiday and spring-inspired yoga movements, uplifting music, and mindfulness activities that will leave you feeling refreshed, renewed, and ready to bloom into your beautiful self. Whether you’re a seasoned yogi or just starting your journey, this class is perfect for everyone looking to embrace the spirit of spring and nourish their mind, body, and soul.

Come flow with us as we celebrate the awakening of nature and the renewal of energy! Don’t miss out—reserve your spot now and let’s welcome spring together at the West Farmington Grange Hall on Saturday, March 30.

Kinderflow, our family class, kicks off from 9-10 a.m. at just $20 per family.

Giggles & Grace, a children’s class for ages 7 to 10, runs from 10:30-11:30 a.m., priced at $15 per child.

Yoga mats are provided! All ages are welcome, based on parent judgement.

For more information, visit familyfocusedyoga.com.