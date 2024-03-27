Welcome spring with Family Focused Yoga classes

FARMINGTON – Spring has sprung! Get ready to welcome the beauty of the season with Family Focused Yoga’s special Spring Yoga Class on March 30.

Join us for a rejuvenating session filled with holiday and spring-inspired yoga movements, uplifting music, and mindfulness activities that will leave you feeling refreshed, renewed, and ready to bloom into your beautiful self.

Whether you’re a seasoned yogi or just starting your journey, this class is perfect for everyone looking to embrace the spirit of Spring and nourish their mind, body, and soul.

Come flow with us as we celebrate the awakening of nature and the renewal of energy! Don’t miss out—reserve your spot now and let’s welcome spring together!

• Kinderflow, our family class, from 9-10 a.m. at just $20 per family.

• Giggles & Grace, our children’s drop off class is from 10:30-11:30 a.m., priced at $15 per child.

Classes are at the West Farmington Grange Hall. Yoga mats are provided!

Check out the upcoming events and register at www.familyfocusedyoga.com.