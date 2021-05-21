West Farmington Grange begins fundraising for much needed building repairs

FARMINGTON – The West Farmington Grange has been an important part of the town for nearly 150 years. Through social and community events, the Grange has been central to this area and now it needs help from the community to make the necessary repairs to the building to be around for many years to come. The building is old and needs fixes made to some of the brickwork, and exterior painting done to preserve it.

As a kickoff to fundraising, Grange members are having a yard sale at the West Farmington Grange on Bridge St., Farmington on Saturday May 29 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. There will be items for sale as well as baked goods made by Grange members available for purchase.

Donations of books, collectibles and household items in good repair are being accepted. NO Linens or Clothes. Drop-offs for the sale may be made on Wed. May 19 from 1 p.m – 4 p.m., and on Sat. May 22 from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.