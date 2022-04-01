Western Maine Audubon presents Gardening to Please the Birds from Gary Fish, on April 13

FARMINGTON – Western Maine Audubon invites the general public to join us on Wednesday, April 13 at 7:00 p.m. for a live presentation titled “Gardening to Please the Birds and the Bees.” The talk will be given by Maine State Horticulturist, Gary Fish and will be held in Room 101 of the Roberts Learning Center at UMF. Until further notice, masks are required by the University. Social distancing is encouraged as well, and we request that all attendees be vaccinated. Thank you. For updated information, please visit our website at .https://western.maineaudubon.org/.

If you have read Dr. Doug Tallamy’s books, Nature’s Best Hope, Bringing Nature Home and The Living Landscape, you understand the importance of incorporating native plants into our landscapes. Many of our gardens are filled with plants from Asian and Europe which our native insects do not recognize as food sources. The lack of these insect resources impacts the ability of our birds to raise their young. Gary will give an overview of these concerns and provide resources and ideas on how to incorporate native plants into our gardens.

Gary received a B.S. in Forest and Wildlife Management from University of Maine, College of Forest Resources in 1982. He has been the State Horticulturist since 2015 and Manager of Pesticide Programs for the Board of Pesticides Control. He has been a practicing Licensed Professional Forester since 1985 and is the former chair of the Arborist Board.

Gary grew up in Farmington, Maine. He classifies himself as an “entomologist from birth” and he was inspired to love plants by his mother who always grew beautiful roses and rock gardens. He is also a landscape and nature photographer (Phish Photography on Etsy).