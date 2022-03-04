Western Maine Audubon presents: ‘Invasive Plants in Maine’ with Hunter Manley on March 9 at UMF

FARMINGTON – Western Maine Audubon invites the public to join us on Wednesday, March 9 at 7 p.m. for a live presentation by Hunter Manley entitled “Invasive Plants in Maine.” The talk will be held in the Lincoln Auditorium, Roberts Learning Center, at University of Maine at Farmington.

Manley will discuss the impact of invasive plants on Maine wildlife and forestry. The growing prevalence of any of these species threatens the health of their host ecosystems, so identifying them early and planning for treatment is essential for maintaining productive habitats and forests. For the most common invasive plants in Western Maine, photo examples of infestations and treatments will assist attendees in learning to identify and prevent the spread of these species.

Manley is a consulting forester and pesticide applicator living in Old Town where he operates Legacy Woodlot Services. He graduated from the University of Maine with a bachelor’s degree in Forestry in 2017, and has been working on invasive plant control, NRCS cost-share programs, and other forestry projects. He has worked with Maine Natural Areas Program, towns, and land trusts on restoring natural communities affected by invasive plants. For updated information on the talk, or to view an uploaded online video after the talk, go to: https://western.maineaudubon.org/

We are trying to keep our talks in person so: masks are required by the University, social distancing is encouraged, and we request that all attendees be vaccinated. Thank you for helping keep us all safe.