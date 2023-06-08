Western Maine Friends of Ukrainians hosting public meeting for potential hosts, June 14

FARMINGTON – Western Maine Friends of Ukrainians will host a public meeting on Wednesday, June 14 to provide information for potential hosts of Ukrainian refugees. The group has been working for about a year to establish itself as a Sponsor Circle and will provide support Farmington area people who are interested in hosting Ukraine during the war brought by Russia.

Millions of Ukrainians have had their housing and livelihoods, and sometimes their families, destroyed by the invasion and many are seeking refuge in other countries including the US. The program on June 14 will provide information about the United for Ukrainians (U4U) refuge program set up by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services. Speakers will include a couple from Greene, Maine, who have hosted Ukrainians in their home, a young Ukrainian couple who have immigrated to Maine under the U4U program, a former Peace Corps Volunteer now working with Integrated Refugee & Immigration Services in Connecticut, and members of the Western Maine Friends of Ukrainians.

The June 14 meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints on Woodfield Drive in Farmington. All are welcome. For more information, call Janine Winn at 207.578.8220.