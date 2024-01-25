Western Maine Play Museum Executive Director announces resignation, moving on to new projects

WILTON – Joni James, executive director for the Western Maine Play Museum, announced her resignation yesterday, January 24. Joni James shared the following statement:

Dear Members and Friends of the Western Maine Play Museum,

It is with mixed emotions that I announce my resignation from the position of Executive Director of the Western Maine Play Museum. I am incredibly thankful for the support and opportunity to serve my community in this role for the past four and a half years. Together, we have worked tirelessly since the grand opening, and have overcome significant challenges, including navigating through the pandemic, which has ultimately led to growth, success, and so many wonderful opportunities for the children in our community.

After much reflection, I have come to the decision that it is time for me to move on to new projects and opportunities. I am confident that this is the right time for a new leader to take the reins and lead the museum to new heights. I want to express my best wishes to the organization. I am looking forward to seeing where the museum goes in the future.

I am grateful for the dedication and hard work of the staff, volunteers, and community supporters who have made the museum’s achievements possible. Your passion for our mission has been inspiring, and with your support, I have no doubt that the Western Maine Play Museum will continue to thrive under new leadership.

Thank you once again for the incredible journey and the memories we have created together. I will always cherish my time at the museum with our visitors, campers, and helpers, and will continue to be Western Maine Play Museum’s biggest fan.

With heartfelt thanks,

Joni