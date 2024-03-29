Western Maine Play Museum hosting the 10th Annual Speakeasy fundraiser to benefit local kids

WILTON – The Western Maine Play Museum is looking forward to hosting the 10th Annual Speakeasy Fundraiser, benefiting the Western Maine Play Museum and the RSU 9 Food Pantry’s “Anita’s Hope” Backpack Program, both of which support children in the Franklin County community! The Western Maine Play Museum’s mission is to inspire children, connect families, and build community through exploration, learning, and play. By providing shelf-stable and easy-to-prepare meals for the weekend, the RSU 9 Food Pantry Backpack Program keeps bellies full when kids aren’t at school.

Your presence is the bee’s knees, so don your best 1920s attire, get ready to sip on some giggle water provided by Calzolaio Pasta Co. and dance the night away to the amazing band Ragtime Rebellion while contributing to a community that nurtures the potential of all children and their families.

Tickets are $25 and you’ll want to bring cash for the amazing bar staff from Calzolaio Pasta Co.!

The Speakeasy will be held at the Farmington Grange, 4 Bridge Street in Farmington, on Saturday, April 6, starting at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, or if you’re interested in sponsorship opportunities, please email stephanie@westernmaineplay.org.

This event, formerly organized by S.W.A.R.M., has been graciously transferred to the Western Maine Play Museum.