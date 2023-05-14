Western Maine Play Museum welcomes Stephanie Marcotte as new Program Director

WILTON – Western Maine Play Museum (WMPM) welcomes Stephanie Marcotte of Farmington, as the new Program Director at the Museum. In her new role, Stephanie will oversee several aspects of the museum including educational programming, playgroups, summer camps, community outreach, and some fun new adult events that are coming soon.

“I am very excited to join the Western Maine Play Museum,” noted Marcotte. “I grew up in this area and returned to raise my children here. I love this community and I have been so impressed with the progress of the Museum.”

Marcotte joins WMPM Executive Director Joni James as a full-time staff person bringing years of experience working in the Franklin County area and the State of Maine. Since opening its doors to the community in 2019, WMPM has been working hard to expand its educational, entertainment, and community offerings for children and families in the area by providing space and opportunities for educational play and exploration.

“We are so excited to be starting a new chapter with increased programming and community offerings,” added WMPM Executive Director Joni James, “Steph brings positive energy and numerous community contacts with her and is the perfect fit to lead this new venture.”

Western Maine Play Museum’s mission is to inspire children, connect families, and build community through learning and play. WMPM believes that play is a universal experience connecting all humankind, and it is their daily goal to provide the space and the building blocks for hours of family fun! Community members are invited to stop into the Museum in beautiful downtown Wilton to welcome Marcotte to her new role and check out all that WMPM has to offer.

To learn more about the Western Maine Play Museum visit our website at www.westernmaineplay.org