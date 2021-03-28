Western Mountains Baptist Church Easter services

NEW PORTLAND – The Western Mountains Baptist Church will be celebrating Easter, Sunday, April 4.

The morning will start off with a Sunrise Service held outside of the church at the cross at 6:15 a.m. Be sure to dress warm.

Afterwards, at 7:15 a.m., there will be a big breakfast served inside the church. Lots of hot coffee and hot chocolate will be available to everyone especially for those who worshiped outside to help them warm up. There is no charge and this breakfast feast is open to anyone.

At 10 a.m. the Lord’s Supper will be served along with an Easter message delivered by Pastor Tom DuBois.

CDC recommended guidelines for face coverings and social distancing will be followed. For more information on the Western Mountains Baptist Church and the services offered to local communities visit the WMBC website at www.westernmountainschurch.org.