Western Mountains Baptist Church hosts drive-in movie night

NEW PORTLAND – The Western Mountains Baptist Church is hosting a drive-in movie on Friday night, October 6th at 7:00pm. “Courageous – Honor Begins at Home” is reported to be a captivating, faith based, emotional movie with humor and a strong family honoring message. Rated PG-13. Popcorn will be provided. Bring candy; tissues may be a good idea too.

All are welcome. No charge. Be sure to have a working radio in your vehicle.

WMBC is located at 928 Carrabassett Road (Rt. 27) in New Portland. For more information call the church at 265-2557. Click here to watch the trailer for “Courageous – Honor Begins at Home.”