Western Mountains Baptist Church to host get-together for seniors and caregivers

NEW PORTLAND – The Western Mountains Baptist Church (WMBC) is hosting a get-together for seniors and caregivers. Serving Our Seniors (SOS), a ministry of WMBC, invites the community to an educational and social event on Thursday, January 18 at 11 a.m. Janice Sabin of Seniors Plus will be sharing information on valuable resources aimed at senior citizens and caregivers. Topics of interest will include financial and nutrition resources, Medicare, home health care, long term care, community resources and more. As time allows, individual situations will be addressed one on one.

Pickens (aka snacks) and beverages will be available as well as time to visit with friends and family. There is no charge and all are welcome.

Seniors Plus is the designated agency of Area on Aging for Western Maine providing a multitude of services to help support healthy aging, keep elderly safe, be a resource for resources, and provide educational opportunities. Their website is seniorsplus.org. The mission statement for SOS is to “be a blessing by allowing someone to bless you” with a focus on reducing loneliness and assisting with basic needs of seniors and their caregivers within the WMBC community.

WMBC is located at 928 Carrabassett Road (Rt. 27) in New Portland. For more information about WMBC or about this special event on January 18, please visit westernmountainschurch.org or call the church at 265-2557. Email is also available: westernmountainbaptist@tds.net. For more information on Seniors Plus visit their website at seniorplus.org.