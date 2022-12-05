Wilton Ecumenical Community Outreach to hold ‘Blue Christmas’ service

WILTON – The Wilton Ecumenical Community Outreach (WECO) churches will hold a Blue Christmas Service on Monday, December 19 at 4 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. Blue Christmas (also called the Longest Night) is a day in the Advent season marking the longest night of the year.

On this day, WECO will hold a church service that honors and supports people that are grieving, living with depression, and those who wrestle with addiction. St. Luke’s is located at 59 High St at the corner of School and High Streets in Wilton. This is a non-denominational service. WECO includes St. Luke’s Episcopal, Wilton United Methodist, First Congregational, and Dryden Baptist churches. All are welcome.

Contact St. Luke’s at 207-645-2639 or stlukes@myfairpoint.net with questions.