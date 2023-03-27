Wilton First Congregational Church Services for Holy Week

WILTON – The First Congregational Church of Wilton, UCC welcomes the community to attend services during Holy Week. The schedule is as follows:

Palm Sunday, April 2

Palm Sunday & Communion Service, 9:30 a.m. (Livestream available on the Facebook page)

Maundy Thursday, April 6

Evening meal and service, 5:30 p.m.

Good Friday, April 7

Ecumenical Service at 4 p.m. at the Wilton United Methodist Church on Main Street

Easter Sunday, April 9

Sunrise Service at 6 a.m. on Orchard Drive, 211 Orchard Drive, Wilton.

If the weather is poor the service will be held at the First Congregational Church of Wilton

Service to be followed by Continental Breakfast at the church

Easter Service at 9:30 a.m. (Livestream available on our Facebook page)

Service to be followed by Fellowship Hour in the Vestry