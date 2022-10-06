Wilton Historical Society hosting presentation on area indigenous peoples

WILTON – The Wilton Farm and Home Museum and Historical Society will be hosting a presentation on the “Native Americans of Our Area” by Butch Tracy on Thursday, October 13, at 6:30 p.m.

“Forget all the western stereotypes and the movies and explore the Native Americans of our area. There is so much to learn about Native Americans who first arrived here about 12,000 years ago shortly after the glacier retreated,” the museum shared. “Recorded history begins with European contact over 400 years ago. The French Jesuit missionaries arrived in the 1600s and there were mission villages at Norridgewock, Farmington Falls, and at Caton Point locally. There are many stories of Pierpole (Peter Paul) and his wife Hannah Susup (Hannah Joseph). Wampanoags arrived in the 1790s, including the Skeetup, Tolman, Coombs and Takousey families. Our Natives never disappeared.”

The Wilton Farm and Home Museum is located at 10 Canal Street in Wilton. For more information, visit thewiltonfarmandhomemuseum.org