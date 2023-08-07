Wilton Historical Society to celebrate 200th birthday of Sylvia Hardy, “The Maine Giantess”

WILTON – The Wilton Historical Society will be celebrating the 200th birthday of Sylvia Hardy, “the Maine Giantess.” Join WHS on August 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the museum for a presentation by Maxine Brown on the Life of Sylvia Hardy. Sylvia was born in Wilton, Maine on August 17 in 1823 and died in 1888. She was almost 8 feet tall and weighed over 400 pounds. Come and learn about Sylvia in her early years in the 1820-40s prior to her joining the P. T. Barnum Circus in the 1850s, as well as a bit about her life after. Sylvia traveled with the circus for several years before coming back to Wilton and purchasing a house on Depot Street. There will be refreshments of cake and ice cream following this unique program, and the public is invited to attend.