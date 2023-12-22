Wilton Lion Club delivers winter items to Cushing School

WILTON – The Wilton Lions Club delivered a holiday gift to the Wilton Cushing School on Thursday, Dec. 14. Lions Club members Bruce Ibarguen and Bruce Dyke brought a variety of warm winter wear to the school on behalf of the Club, including four pairs of winter boots, five pairs of gloves, and a bunch of mittens. Several boxes of tissues were also delivered.

The Lions Club had asked Cushing School staff about current needs of the students and these items are what the teachers said students needed most.