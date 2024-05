WILTON – Come meet the candidates for the upcoming election! Candidates for select board, Phil Hilton, and school board, Gwen Doak and Louise Hiltz, will be at the Wilton Town Office on May 30 from 6-7 p.m. for members of the public to meet.

The town office is located at 158 Weld Rd, Wilton.

The town elections will be held on June 11. Absentee ballots will be available starting May 15.