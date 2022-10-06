Wilton native crowned Miss World Ambassador

WILTON – Valerianne Hinkley, a Wilton native and UMF student, was crowned as the 2022 Miss World Ambassador this summer. The crowning took place at the Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida. The national pageant was live streamed to thousands of viewers from around the world.

Valerianne Hinkley, 20, is a junior at the University of Maine at Farmington where she is majoring in Elementary Education. She is a member of the Honors Program and Alpha Phi Omega. As a community member, Hinkley has volunteered for many events and organizations both in her community and around the State of Maine. She has been awarded the Gold President’s Volunteer Service Award for 2020, 2021 and 2022. In addition to college and volunteering, Hinkley is employed part time with Dollar General and with UMF Campus Police as a work study.

Hinkley has walked the New York Fashion Week runway several times for designers such as Marc Defang, the Parachute Goddess Project, House of La’ Rue, among others and has walked in the Orlando Beauty It’s Everywhere Fashion Show. In February 2023, she will travel to Mississippi to model in the Couture La Rouge, LLC 1st Anniversary Fashion Show.

Hinkley has appeared in several modeling magazines and is a studio model for Gondek Photography. In addition to modeling, Hinkley has been an ambassador for Sunny Co Clothing out of California and has had both eyelashes and lipstick named after her from I.N. Beauty out of Massachusetts.

This was the Inaugural Year for the World Ambassador Pageant. Founded in 2021 as a competition where the world of pageantry, social influence and modeling combine to highlight women around the world. This years World Winners will spend the year traveling attending fashion shows and events across the world including NYFW, photoshoots including an all expense paid photoshoot in Puerto Rico, wardrobe allowances, and they will also serve as social influencers and ambassadors for several world companies.