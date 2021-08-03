Happenings Wilton Rec swimmers complete final test by Administrator August 3, 2021August 3, 2021 1 min read From left to right: Hadley Wojcik, Emma Mancinie, Sylvia Stadelmann,Teddy McLeod, Vincent Bowden, and Mason Tyler. WILTON – Swim students in the Wilton Recreation Department recently completed their final test of swimming across Wilson Lake and back. Swimmers were accompanied by swim program director and instructors. Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email