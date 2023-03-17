Wilton Scholarship Foundation announces 2023 applications available now

WILTON – Wilton Scholarship Foundation applications for 2023 are now available at the Wilton Town Office and MBHS Counseling Office website. Please note the new deadline of April 25 as late applications will not make graduation and may only receive partial awards. One application serves several scholarships including Hazel Chaney, and all eligible applicants will receive an award based on need and funds available. To be eligible, students must reside in Wilton, East Wilton, East Dixfield, Dryden or Weld at the time of graduation.

For more information, please contact Ken Sawyer at 645-3894.