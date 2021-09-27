Wilton teen crowned at national pageant

WILTON – Valerianne Hinkley, 19 of Wilton, was double crowned with two national titles. She was crowned the 2021 USA Ambassador Teen and the 2021 SLICC Ambassador for the Jr Teen, Teen, Miss Divisions with the USA Ambassador Pageant after competing at Nationals in Palm Harbor, Florida in July.

SLICC stands for Success, through Leadership, Integrity, Character and Confidence and is the pageant’s mission. The SLICC Ambassador title is based on community service and fundraising.

Hinkley, a 2020 magna cum laude graduate of Mt Blue High School in Farmington, Maine, is pursuing her bachelor’s degree in elementary education with a focus in English at the University of Maine at Farmington (UMF) where she is a sophomore. Hinkley is the current services vice president of Alpha Phi Omega and a member of the Honors Program. When she is not in school or working at Dollar General, Hinkley is busy with several of her community service projects or donating her time to volunteer work.

She is the daughter of Jennie Bouchard-Young and Brian Young and Scott Hinkley; the granddaughter of Raymond Bouchard Sr and the late Lisa (Howe) Bouchard; Deborah Hinkley and the late Linwood Hinkley; grandmother Roxanne Grant; and the great granddaughter of Mable Heath and the late Paul Heath and the late Donald and Shirley Howe.

Hinkley will continue to share her platform, “Be bold, stand up to bullying,” a campaign to raise awareness on the issues of bullying and the importance of being kind to others. She has created several community projects that teachers and schools can do with their students to help raise awareness of bullying and kindness. In addition, anyone can visit Hinkley’s platform website beboldstanduptobullying.com and request more information on her projects, request some of her positive pencils for classrooms, nominate someone for her Inspiration Award or to request her for an appearance or to volunteer. Hinkley’s platform received the national 2018 George Washington Honor Medal award for her work both nationally and internationally.

In addition to her national titles, Hinkley was awarded with the Best in Class Award, Community Service Award, the Leyota Coleman Rise Up Award, People’s Choice Award for her division, 1st runner up Fit N’ Fab award, and received the Gold Presidential Volunteer Service Award.

With USA Ambassador Pageant, state and regional title holders from across the United States of America vied for their respective titles to represent the system nationally for the year. During the national queens’ reigns, they will have the opportunity to walk in New York Fashion Week for designer Marc Defang, receive cash awards, take a cruise, go on a trip, receive sponsored gifts, and represent the USA Ambassador Pageant.

Previous reigns/titles include Miss New England USA Ambassador Teen 2020/2021, Miss Charitable Sweetheart 2020, 1st runner up at Miss Holly Jolly 2020, Miss Holiday Angel Teen 2019, National Heart of America Miss Maine 2019, Miss Teen Maine International 2018, Miss Teen Wilton International 2018 and a contestant for USA Teen Maine 2018 in November 2017 as her very first pageant.

For more details on the pageant, visit here.