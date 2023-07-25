Wilton Tyngtown Club offering blueberry pies for Wilton Blueberry Festival

WILTON – It’s that time of year again to pre-order your blueberry pie from the Wilton Tyngtown Club celebrating Wilton’s Blueberry Festival on August 5, 2023. Simply follow the link below to submit an order for a delicious traditional or crumb top pie. Pies can be purchased prior to the sale, using PayPal. Very limited pies will be available the day of. It is best to pre-order.

Follow this link to pre-order or use the QR code on the flyer.

Proceeds benefit many community activities including the Wilton Historical Society, the Wilton Library, downtown flowers, Fit Girls, etc.

Pies will be available for pick-up on Saturday of the Blueberry Festival at the Aseltine Law Office from 8:30 – 11:30 a.m.

The last day to place an order is Saturday, July 30.