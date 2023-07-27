Wilton United Methodist Church activities for Wilton Blueberry Festival

WILTON – Wilton United Methodist Church will offer a variety of food items, including a lobster roll bagged lunch, during the Blueberry Festival.

Friday, August 4: Food Sale (pies, muffins, whoopie pies etc.) Lobster Roll Bag Lunch (chips, drink, blueberry cake or brownie) $20. Preorder by calling 645-2190 or 778-5927 or drop in availability. Pick up for meals from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., live music from 1 – 3 p.m.

Saturday, August 5: Luncheon 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., meatball subs, hotdogs, assorted sandwiches and desserts