Wilton’s Annual Tree Lighting and other Christmas events

WILTON – Santa Claus is coming to town… in a fire truck!

The town of Wilton is preparing for a fun-filled day of Christmas events on Saturday, December 10. Christmas caroling will be on Main Street from 3 to 5 p.m., with carolers to meet at Vera’s Iron and Vine (319 Main Street) at 2:45 p.m. to get ready.

At 5:30 p.m., Santa will be escorted into town by fire truck to lead the countdown for the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Following the tree lighting, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be hanging out at the Academy Hill School Gym for cookies, cocoa, crafts, photos with Santa (bring your own camera) and other activities.

For more information, email Wilton’s events coordinator at eventscoordinator@wiltonmaine.org.