Wilton’s popular Trick-or-Treat on High Street returns, October 31

WILTON – Wilton Public Safety and The Town of Wilton are excited to be able to provide a fun, safe place for children to trick or treat this Halloween. High Street will be closed to traffic from 5 – 7:30 p.m. on October 31, 2023. Kids will be able to safely trick or treat along High Street from 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Trick or Treaters can also visit the Trunk or Treat Event inside Kineowatha Park.

If you are interested in participating in the Trunk or Treat event by decorating a vehicle or easy up tent inside Kineowatha Park please email eventscoordinator@wiltonmaine.org or call Renee @ 207-645-3120.

Wilton will be accepting monetary donations only towards the purchase of candy for this event. Please email eventscoordinator@wiltonmaine.org or call Renee @ 207-645-3120 if you would like to make a donation.

If you have any safety questions or concerns surrounding this event, please email Chief Kyes, kyes@wpdme.com