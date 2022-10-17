Window Painting Contest returns to Farmington

FARMINGTON – The annual Farmington Rotary Window Painting Contest is back! It will be held Friday, October 28, 2022. Children in sixth grade and under are invited to participate and compete for cash prizes.

Registration will take place in front of the Pierce House on Main Street starting at 3 p.m. Window locations are assigned by GRADE. Painting will take place between the hours of 3 and 4 p.m.

Each contestant is responsible for the following for each child participating:

– Providing containers for paints (muffin tins, egg cartons, etc.)

– Providing paint brushes for child

– Providing small amount of water (1-2 cups) to mix with paint powder

– Providing newspaper to place on sidewalk under the windows

– Cleaning up any litter when finished painting window

– Locating the window assigned by number to each child

For more information you can check out the Facebook event.