Wine tasting event to benefit Western Maine Friends of Ukrainians

FARMINGTON – The Western Maine Friends of Ukrainians Wine Tasting event is shaping up to be a festive evening. On Friday, November 10, drop in to Kennebec Home Brew Supplies between 5 and 7 p.m. The cost is $25 at the door.

In a starring role, Kennebec Brew Supplies will feature a variety of red dinner and dessert wines to warm up your hearty winter meals of stews, Italian fare and pies. Come discover your new favorites while enjoying a variety of delicious snacks!

The funds raised at the Wine Tasting will help a family settle into the Farmington area and pave the way for an additional family. The planning committee is putting together a fabulous basket of bread, wine, specialty olive oil and herbal blends that will be given away as a door prize.