Winners of the Earth Day 2021 downtown cleanup

FARMINGTON – Despite freezing temps, strong winds and the occasional flurry, Farmington’s dedicated Earth Day Cleanup volunteers turned out in force for some brisk outdoor exercise and to make a difference.

Although it was difficult to select winners among the enthusiastic and adventuresome volunteers, the following were awarded for their exceptional work:

Youngest Volunteer was Scarlett Katzenbach at four years old. Scarlett received a gift certificate from Reny’s. Thank you to Scarlett and her family, and to Reny’s for supporting Earth Day!

Dean Olmsted, Reny’s Manager, Laura Columbia, Scarlett Katzenbach, Kelsey Hutchins and her dad, Public Works Director, Phil Hutchins

Three Fowler family members tied for Oldest Volunteer – Fen, Fran and Lori, who are all sixty-nine. They were awarded a generous gift certificate from Twice Sold Tales.

Most Adventurous Volunteer award was well-earned by Drew Goodridge from Kennebec Valley Board of Realtors, who was deep in the woods and stream around Hippach field dragging out all sorts of litter. Drew won a coveted gift certificate from Main Street Nutrition.

Oddest Litter Found was awarded for a container of what looked like a large electronics device with many strange and perplexing attachments pulled out by Annie and Turner Wheeler, ages eight and eleven. These brave young people won the sweet prize of a box of chocolates and bag of gourmet popcorn from Wicked Good Candy!

The Happiest Volunteer Group or Family was a tie of two trios.

The realtor team of Debbie Joseph and Lisa Libby from Exp Realty and Charlotte Lane from Coldwell Banker SRR were an exuberant group. They were also adventurous and found odd litter, and received gift certificates and T-shirts from The Roost.

Another enthusiastic trio of young ladies, friends Nora McCourt, Avery Jessen and Maya Kellett, also won Happiest Volunteer Group and received a gift certificate from Reny’s.

All volunteers are appreciated and thanked for their spirited efforts to keep our town, waterways and woods free of litter and to protect wildlife from the harmful effects of plastic in their habitat.

Several volunteers mentioned they routinely pick up litter as they walk around their neighborhoods, and we particularly want to thank and acknowledge all of them.

Also big thanks to the Farmington Public Works Department for their consistent hard work, County Seat Realty for their willingness to print posters each year, the Downtown Association for always providing great support and the Farmington Town Office for their friendly and professional assistance.