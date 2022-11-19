PHILLIPS – A group of locals have teamed together to bring the 1st annual “Winter Wonderland Comes to Phillips.” This FREE event is sure to have something for everyone. Festivities kick off on December 3 with a Pet Giving Tree which will be located on Susy Sanders’ porch. All donations will be given to the food pantry in Phillips for our four-legged friends. We welcome pet food or pet toy donations anytime between December 3 – 17.

Sponsored by the Phillips Chamber of Commerce, a home decorating contest will be lighting up the town! All who want to part of a home decorating contest must register by December 3. Contact Brenda Wilcox or McKenzie Dolbier to register. (670-8591 or 491-3025) The is no cost to enter. Please light your houses on the evening of December 10 for all to enjoy a Christmas Light ride. A map will be shared so you know where to go to check out some beautiful lights. Prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd, 3rd places with judging taking place on December 17.

December 10 is the main event with activities as follows:

– Kids Face Painting (4-7 p.m.) at the Phillips Library.

– Sleigh Rides with Kendrick Charles (4-8 p.m.) at the Phillps Library.

– Santa & Mrs. Claus visit (4-7 p.m.) at the Library Annex.

– Cookies & Hot Cocoa (4-7 p.m.) at the Local Bull.

– Ornament Decorating & Letters to Santa (4-7 p.m.) at Phillips Community House.

– Santa’s Mailbox, located on Susy Sanders’ property. All letters to Santa will be mailed out Dec 10.

– Michaela Morgan Memorial Tree, all welcome to add an ornament. Located on Susy Sanders’ property.

– Candy Land, Susy Sanders Porch (4-7 p.m.)

– Christmas Carol Singing, PEPS from Rangeley on Susy’s Porch (4-7 p.m.)

– Refer to your town map to enjoy a Christmas Light ride with friends and family!

For more information, view the public event on Facebook.