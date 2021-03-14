WMCA launches emergency rent relief program

WILTON – Western Maine Community Action launched the Emergency Rental Assistance program on March 1. Under the new program, renters can apply for back rent owed as well as future months. Subsidized units are also eligible for the tenant portion of the rent. Tenants can also apply for help with electric, trash removal, water/sewer and heating fuel (already delivered with invoice). Only those who rent are eligible for this program.

To apply, go to www.mecap.org/rent and click on your county.

Applications can be completed online and are mobile friendly. If you do not have access to the internet, we can take your application over the phone. Please call 1-800-645-9636, press the option for rent relief, and leave a message. We will call you back as soon as we are able to take your information.

We will pay rent as far back as April 2020, and up to three months ahead. There is no monthly cap on the amount of rent or utilities, ensuring the full amount due is paid. Households can receive up to 15 months of assistance. You do not need to apply for rent to receive the utility bill assistance.

Income Limits do apply. Households must be at or below 80 percent Area Median Income.



In addition to the income limit, a household must have lost income, or incurred other large expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic or have qualified for unemployment at any time after March 13, 2020. Proof of income is required. Tax documents such as a W2, 1099, or filed 2020 taxes are preferred. If not available, we can use income for the most current month to qualify.

Households will need to provide a current signed lease. If you do not have a lease, other documents can be collected, and we can let you know what we need when you apply.

You will be asked to provide an email address when you apply. Please check your email regularly, as this is how we will communicate with you. You will also be asked for your landlord’s email address. If possible, please provide this information, as we will use email to contact you and your landlord for necessary documents.

