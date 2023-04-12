Women’s Spring Brunch at Western Mountains Baptist Church, April 15

NEW PORTLAND – The Western Mountains Baptist Church (928 Carrabassett Road, Route 27) is hosting a Spring Brunch for women on Saturday, April 15, at 10 a.m. All ladies, young and old, are welcome. Charlotte Sinclair will be the speaker. She and her husband, Milt, live in New Sharon. They enjoy spending time with their family and are retired dairy farmers. Come hear what God has put on her heart to share. There will be food, a fun activity and lots of fellowship. Bring a friend.

For more information, call WMBC at 265-2557 or email pastorwmbc@gmail.com.