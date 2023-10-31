Work First to celebrate their 50th year, November 3

FARMINGTON – Work First Inc. celebrates 50 years of providing services in this area to individuals with intellectual disabilities.

The program was incorporated in 1973. It was founded by a group of parents looking for services beyond high school. The name was Program Dawn at that time. The services were offered in the basement of the Farmington Recreation Building. There were 6 individuals served and 2 staff.

In 1980 the name changed to Sandy River Rehabilitation Center. There were 19 individuals served and 6 staff at that time. In 1998 the current building at 309 Wilton Road was purchased and all services were offered from this location. A small Thrift shop began from that building. It was successful and employed many individuals with disabilities.

In 2000 the name changed again to the current name of Work First Inc.

In 2007 the Thrift Shop on Rt2&4 was built. It was called the Touch of Class. In 2008 the Broadway store opened and shortly after in 2010 the store in Jay opened, both called the Touch of Class Too. All the Thrift shops continue to offer employment to individuals with intellectual disabilities and to other qualified citizens.

A gathering will be held at the 309 Wilton building in the large conference room to reminisce and celebrate the 50 years of service to Farmington and surrounding areas. The gathering will begin at 11:30 on Friday November 3.

It will be a dual celebration as Lynne Hall will be honored for her retirement after 50 years of service to individuals with intellectual disabilities. Her recognition will begin at noon on Friday November 3.

All are welcome to drop by and share in this celebration.