Youth summer reading program to begin at the Farmington Public Library

FARMINGTON – From June 15 to August 3 The Farmington Public Library will be running the Summer Reading Program, Oh My Stars! Children of all ages will read and listen to books of all formats, keep a record of their reading to win prizes, while improving reading skills.

The local businesses donating the prizes are Gifford’s Ice Cream, Subway, Devaney, Doak & Garrett Booksellers, and the Portland Sea Dogs.

Interested Participants may sign up in person, by phone at 207-778-4312, or by email at jmoloney@farmington.lib.me.us. The library will be open for foot traffic Tuesday through Friday 10:00 – 5:00 p.m. and Saturday 10:00-2:00 p.m.

Appointments are only necessary in the children’s room Tuesday to Friday 10:00-11:30 a.m.

The Library still limits the number of people in the building and ask that you wear masks. Children’s story times will continue to be online via our website, www.farmington.lib.me.us . Participants do not need a library card to participate, only to check out books. All RSU#9 students are entitled to a free card.