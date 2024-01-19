Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice welcomes Sarah Conroy as CHRO

LEWISTON – Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice has hired Sarah Conroy as the Chief Human Resource Officer. Conroy is an SHRM-SCP, SPHR, CEBS certified human resources professional. A Mainer at heart, Conroy returns to our state from the Washington DC Metro Area where she spent the last 7 years working as an HR Business Consultant and serving on the Maine State Society of Washington DC Foundation, “a home away from home” for Mainers living and working in the area. Prior to her time in DC, Conroy’s career has included CMMC, the State of Maine, Unity College, and her own independent HR consultancy, MainelyHR.

Conroy brings to Androscoggin her decades of HR experience in organizations of various sizes, including the manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology industries. Her specialties include employee relations, compensation and benefits design and delivery, compliance, communications and strategic planning. She is a graduate of the University of New Hampshire and holds both the Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) and Certified Employee Benefits Specialist (CEBS) designations. Throughout her career, she has written broadly about HR issues, delivered solutions across the HR spectrum and encouraged other HR professionals to have a voice in both the boardroom and the legislature.

“I’m glad to be here and perpetually curious. I’m an animal lover with eclectic taste in music and books. I’m a strategically focused collaborative and appreciate humor! Though I am a naturalized Mainer, I’m fierce in my devotion!”

Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice is the largest, non-profit independent home health and hospice organization in the state. We focus on health – not illness – by making each individual’s quality of life the best it can be. To learn more about Androscoggin, including employment and volunteer opportunities, please visit www.androcoggin.org or call the Marketing and Development Office at 777.7740 ext. 1311.