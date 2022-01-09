Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice acquires Care & Comfort

LEWISTON – Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice, Maine’s largest, independent, non-profit home healthcare organization is proud to announce the acquisition of Care & Comfort, a home and behavioral healthcare company that has been serving Maine since 1991.

The combination of the two organizations, effective Feb. 1, 2022, is designed to provide individuals and their families in all 16 of Maine’s counties with access to an expanded network of professional caregivers and healthcare services. Patients, clients and families served will not experience any change in caregivers or services.

“As I prepared for the future of the company I started 31 years ago, my highest priority was to find a successor who, through their deeds, demonstrated the same compassion I have for employees and clients,” said Susan Giguere, who founded Care & Comfort in 1991.

Care & Comfort provides home and behavioral healthcare services to patients and clients in 13 Maine counties. The company has offices in Bangor, Waterville, Presque Isle, Wilton, and Dover-Foxcroft and 300 employees. All Care & Comfort staff will be invited to join the Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice family of nearly 500 employees, and all service lines will be maintained. Care & Comfort ’s president and CEO, Mike Stair, will continue on in an executive capacity at Androscoggin, working alongside Androscoggin’s president & CEO, Kenneth Albert.

Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice has been serving the home health and hospice needs of Mainers since 1966 with a family of nearly 500 employees in nine counties. Through this acquisition, Androscoggin takes the next step in carrying out its mission in more Maine communities.

“While we were exploring options to take our good work to a broader community, we focused on how best to accomplish our goal without compromising our values and mission. I have long been impressed with the quality of staff and services offered by Care & Comfort,” Albert said. “In acquiring the company, we found the right combination of quality care, compassionate employer, and a well-run business. This is a wonderful opportunity to grow Androscoggin’s position within Maine’s healthcare delivery network.”