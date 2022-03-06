Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice supports community organizations through AndroGIVES

LEWISTON – Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice, Maine’s largest, independent, nonprofit home healthcare organization, believes in building mutually beneficial and lasting relationships that strengthen the community while promoting health and living in meeting the community’s healthcare needs. It is from these values, the AndroGIVES committee, comprised of employees throughout the organization, was born.

“We are fortunate to receive financial support from so many individuals, corporations, sponsors, and foundations,” said Tom Fogarty, Androscoggin’s Community Engagement Officer. “As socially responsible stewards for health and living, we wish to collectively reciprocate our good fortune to the communities we serve.”

Over the last five years, Androscoggin has annually partnered with fellow nonprofit organizations with complementary missions including Trinity Jubilee Center, New Beginnings, Greater Androscoggin Human Society, and most recently, Good Shepherd Food Bank. Spearheaded by members of the AndroGIVES committee, Androscoggin has provided both financial and hands-on support to help each year’s community partner organization further their success.