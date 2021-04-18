Androscoggin receives virtual companionship grant

LEWISTON – Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice received a grant of $6,874 from the Celia Lipton Harris and Victor W. Harris Foundation Home Community Fund, a donor advised fund through the Maine Community Foundation. The grant funds will support the AndroPeerConnects program, a volunteer virtual companionship program for homebound patients that will help prevent social isolation and loneliness.

Development Director Kristin Melville said, “During these unprecedented times, the need for human connection is far greater than ever before. Support through trained and compassion volunteers can improve the quality of life and well-being of patients experiencing serious and chronic illnesses. We are honored to receive financial support to help us launch this important effort.”

For more information contact Kathy Baillargeon, manager of Volunteer Resources at 207-795-9586, 1-800-482-7412, ext. 1286, or Kathy.Baillargeon@androscoggin.org.

Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice (Androscoggin) is the largest, non-profit independent home health and hospice organization in the state. They focus on health – not illness – by making each individual’s quality of life the best it can be. Androscoggin has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Maine since 2006. To learn more about Androscoggin, please visit www.androcoggin.org.