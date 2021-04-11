Annual benefit concert for Rangeley Health and Wellness canceled

RANGELEY – Rangeley Health and Wellness has been following the status of the Coronavirus pandemic, and after much thought, research, and discussion, our board has come to the unfortunate decision to yet again, cancel our annual benefit concert.

At this time the state of Maine is continuing to restrict gatherings of this size, where social distancing cannot be adhered to. The uncertainty of not knowing what the next four months will bring and the desire to ensure the safety of all, leaves us no choice but to make this tough decision. RHW’s mission is to facilitate and advocate for health and wellness in the Rangeley region and this includes ensuring that events can be held safely and without risk of spreading illness.

As our largest fundraiser of the year, the annual benefit concert supports so many of the programs and services that are provided to the community including senior services, behavioral health, children’s programs, fitness, nutrition, physical rehabilitation, and wellness services for all ages. As an organization we would like to thank all of you who have attended, sponsored or volunteered for our summer concerts in the past, and we hope you will show your support for us in our other fundraising efforts throughout the year.

For more information about RHW, or to donate, sponsor a future event or give to a program of your choice, please visit our website at www.rrhwp.org or call 207-864-4397.