Annual Health Care Golf Classic taking place on July 10

FARMINGTON – Franklin Memorial Hospital’s 35th annual Health Care Golf Classic at the Sugarloaf Golf Club is taking place Monday, July 10. The goal of the event is to raise $30,000 for the beneficiaries: the Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County and the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center. Both provide health services to people in need.

Monday’s featured contest is a four-person scramble and includes a continental breakfast for all players, followed by 18-holes of tournament play, a luncheon, greens fee raffles, an awards ceremony, silent auction and player swag bags. Prizes will be awarded to top teams in both gross and net, closest-to-the-pin contests, and men and women’s longest drives.

New this year is a Sunday night cocktail reception at 45 North. Those needing lodging at Sugarloaf should call 1-800-843-5623 in advance and mention they are with the Health Care Golf Classic.

The Sugarloaf Golf Club is a must-play for any golfer and provides golfers with stunning panoramic mountain views and an unforgettable experience from first tee to final putt. “This longstanding tournament keeps getting better every year. The location can’t be beat and our players always have a great day on the green supporting two wonderful programs.” said Ryan Mastrangelo, tournament chair and FCHN director of communications and public affairs.

Limited sponsorship opportunities for businesses that wish to participate remain including: presenting sponsor, and team and hole sponsors. To learn more, register a team or become a sponsor visit www.fchn.org/golf. For additional information, contact Mastrangelo at 207-779-2683.

The Healthy Community Coalition, an affiliate of Franklin Community Health Network, will use proceeds from this tournament to provide access to health screenings, food, transportation, and other basic needs to help improve overall health of our community.

The Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center, a program of Franklin Memorial Hospital, provides timely access to state-of-the-art breast cancer screening, diagnostic, clinical, and care support services. The Center, with locations in Farmington and Livermore Falls, memorializes the Carrabassett Valley resident who died from breast cancer.