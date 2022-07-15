Anonymous survey to be conducted on harm reduction services

FARMINGTON – The Healthy Community Coalition (HCC) of the Greater Franklin County Area is conducting an anonymous survey to gather community input on harm reduction services.

As Substance Use Disorder (SUD) crisis continues to plague Franklin County, protecting the lives of those actively using drugs is critical until they are ready to begin a recovery plan. Harm reduction saves lives.

Harm reduction services offered by Healthy Community Coalition (HCC) include providing: Naloxone, a medication that can reverse an opioid overdose and is easy to administer; Hepatitis and HIV at-home testing kits; wound care supplies; Fentanyl test strips; relationship building and support; and resource connections.

Additionally, HCC is seeking certification to offer a mobile safe syringe program, which provides a safe and secure sharps disposal as well as clean supplies, reducing the risk of infection, hospital costs, and the risk of harm from unintentional needle sticks to children, pets, and first responders. Evidence shows that having harm reduction services available contributes to safer communities.

The ultimate goal of the survey is to understand better the feelings, attitudes and beliefs about Harm Reduction Services and the expansion of these services into several rural towns in Franklin County with the Mobile Health Unit. HCC will use the information gathered from these surveys to implement a plan to address community needs and education in an approachable and accessible way.

Please take this short, anonymous survey to ensure your opinions and thoughts are heard. Follow this link https://bit.ly/HCCcommunitysurvey or contact HCC at 207-779-2924 for questions or to receive a paper copy.