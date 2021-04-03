Barbara Price hired as Nutrition Services Director at SeniorsPlus

LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus announces the hiring of Barbara Price as the organization’s new Nutrition Services Director.

Prior to joining SeniorsPlus, Price was the Consumer Assistance Program Manager at Consumers for Affordable Health Care and worked in the non-profit sector in higher education for many years before that. Price holds a master’s degree in public health from the University of Southern Maine.

Established in 1972 and headquartered in Lewiston, SeniorsPlus is the Western Maine designated Area Agency on Aging covering Franklin, Oxford and Androscoggin counties.