Cardiac Support Group adds option to join virtually

FARMINGTON – Franklin Memorial Hospital initiated a cardiac rehab support group in October and it continues to meet every two weeks on the first and third Monday of each month from 3-4 p.m. in the Allen conference room. Anyone who has a cardiac diagnosis is welcome to attend.

The cardiac rehab support group provides much-needed emotional and social support for individuals who are recovering from cardiac issues.

Sophie Belanger, RN, a seasoned cardiac rehab nurse and certified nurse coach, collaborates with educator Kasey Dunham from the Healthy Community Coalition to organize and lead the sessions. Sophie communicates valuable insights and guidance, while Kasey facilitates meetings and provides helpful resources.

For individuals who can’t be physically present, the support group has added the option to join virtually. A link for virtual participation will be sent via email upon request.

Discussion topics encompass a range of subjects including heart-healthy diets, safe exercise routines, lifestyle modifications, and stress management.

To learn more, contact the Cardiology Clinic at 779-3120.